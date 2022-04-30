Left Menu

DM orders action against BEO after video of primary students cutting grass in school gone viral

But students doing menial work inside the school is objectionable, said the DM.The DM has directed to give an adverse entry to the Block Education Officer BEO over the incident.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 30-04-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 17:42 IST
DM orders action against BEO after video of primary students cutting grass in school gone viral
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration has ordered action against an education department official following the surfacing of a video showing children clearing grass with sickles inside a primary school here.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that the video is of a primary school in the Unchagaon area. ''Prima facie, it was found that the school premises were being beautified, under operation Kayakalp. The school staff and children were participating. But students doing menial work inside the school is objectionable,'' said the DM.

The DM has directed to give an adverse entry to the Block Education Officer (BEO) over the incident. Earlier this month in a similar video, schoolchildren were seen cleaning toilets in another primary school in the district. A probe was also ordered over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022