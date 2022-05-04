Odisha: Nomination filing process for Brajarajnagar assembly by-poll begins

The nomination filing process for the May 31 by-poll to Brajarajnagar assembly constituency in Jharsuguda district of Odisha began on Wednesday, a notification said.

The last date for filing of nominations is May 11, while the documents will be scrutinised on May 12 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 17. Votes polled will be counted on June 3.

District Collector Saroj Kumar Samal said that five special surveillance teams and five flying squads have been formed to enforce the Model Code of Conduct and take up complaints filed on the EC portal regarding its violation.

A total of 2,14,261 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency. In addition to the 257 polling booths which were functional in the 2019 elections, the administration has decided to open 22 more booths.

EVMs and VVPATs will be used in the by-election.

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty on December 30 last year.

BJD, Congress and BJP, the three major parties in the state, have started the process to field suitable candidates.

