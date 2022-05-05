Left Menu

Rickshaw puller held for raping minor girl in UP village

When he saw neighbours approaching the house upon hearing the cries of the girl, he escaped through a window, police said. Kumar said that the girl has been admitted to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a rickshaw puller in her house in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said that father of the girl said in the complaint that the rickshaw puller was standing nearby their house when all of them - parents, siblings -- left for work in agriculture field.

The child was playing alone, when the accused went inside the house and allegedly raped her. When he saw neighbours approaching the house upon hearing the cries of the girl, he escaped through a window, police said. Kumar said that the girl has been admitted to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

