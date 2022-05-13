Left Menu

Minor girl commits suicide over 'harassment' in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:58 IST
Minor girl commits suicide over 'harassment' in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself as she was upset over being ''harassed'' by youth in Shamli district, police said on Friday.

In a complaint, the girl's father alleged that the accused was pressurizing her to get married to him and would often harass his daughter on her way to school.

Due to the constant harassment, the girl quit school, however, the accused started calling her on phone, her father claimed.

She took the extreme step on Thursday morning, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused for abetment of suicide and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022