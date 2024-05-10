Left Menu

NDA needs more than 400 seats to complete ‘unfinished’ agenda: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP-led NDA needs to win at least 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to complete a number of unfinished tasks.Speaking at an election rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Sarma also said that the Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC government will not be able to prevent the implementation of the CAA in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:42 IST
NDA needs more than 400 seats to complete ‘unfinished’ agenda: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP-led NDA needs to win at least 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to complete a number of "unfinished tasks".

Speaking at an election rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Sarma also said that the Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC government will not be able to prevent the implementation of the CAA in the state. The BJP leader said there are reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about 400 Lok Sabha seats. ''There are many unfinished tasks that need to be done. We want to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country," he said.

The UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Sarma alleged that the state's economic and social progress has been stopped by the ruling party here. ''The Trinamool Congress has made such a political system in West Bengal that it is not possible for the state to move forward. It also believes in dynastic politics like the Congress does in Delhi,'' he said.

There have been instances when people get government jobs in lieu of money in West Bengal, Sarma alleged.

"Women in Sandeshkhali were being tortured. But Mamata Banerjee is criticizing Modiji,'' the Assam chief minister said.

The state should be brought back to its past pre-eminent glory, he said. ''The West Bengal chief minister also cannot prevent CAA from being implemented in the state,'' he said.

Calling the Lok Sabha elections the semi-final, he said, "We see a double-engine government in the state in the final." He was alluding to the assembly polls in the state due in 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024