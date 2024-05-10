DRDO organises 8th Technology Council Meeting in Delhi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) organised the eighth Technology Council Meeting in New Delhi on Friday. According to a government release, the meeting was held to review the status of the induction of DRDO technologies into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Various DRDO laboratories from across the country participated in the meeting virtually.

The meeting had active participation and was successful in consolidating the progress achieved. It also laid out a roadmap of activities for the next six months, a government An exhibition of various DRDO-developed products was also organised as part of the meeting, where the latest technologies across diverse domains such as Weapon systems, Communications, Internal security, VIP security, Sustenance etc were showcased, the release stated.

DG (Production, Coordination & Services Interaction) Chandrika Kaushik chaired the meeting, which was attended by IGs of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NDRF, NSG, Assam Rifles, IB and Delhi Police. Advisor, MHA Smt Harcharan Kaur also participated in the meeting. Sangita Rao, Director, Directorate of Low Intensity Conflicts (DLIC) Achary Addanki steered the meeting. DLIC is the nodal agency coordinating the same. To aid in the modernisation of Central Police and Paramilitary forces under MHA and the state police forces, an MoU was signed between DRDO and MHA in 2012 to induct DRDO-developed technologies and products into these forces, the release added. (ANI)

