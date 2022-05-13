Left Menu

TRS leader K T Rama Rao sends legal notice to state BJP president

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KTRTRS)
Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday issued a legal notice to state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for allegedly making baseless allegations against him.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, demanded that Sanjay Kumar produce evidence on the allegations made by him or tender an apology, the minister's staff said in a release.

Kumar made an ill-intentioned attempt to attribute the alleged suicides of Intermediate students for their failure in board exams to Rama Rao's mismanagement, the release claimed.

Kumar made the ''baseless'' allegations on a social media platform on May 11, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

