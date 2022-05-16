SGPC forms 9-member committee for release of Sikh prisoners

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday formed a nine-member joint committee to take forward the efforts of religious and other organisations for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails.

Apart from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SPGC) president, the other members of the committee are Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjeet Singh Mann, head of Damdami Taksal Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa on behalf of the Sant Samaj and head of Tarna Dal Harian Vela Baba Nihal Singh on behalf of Nihang Singh Jathebandis (organisations).

Besides, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Harmeet Singh Kalka, SAD (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna, former DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK and Sikh preacher Baba Baljit Singh Daduwal are also part of the committee.

Dhami on Monday said, ''To make joint 'Panthic' (Sikh religious bodies) efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners, for the time being, a nine-member joint committee has been formed, which will work in support of organisations and personalities active for the release of Sikh prisoners.'' The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, had convened a meeting on May 11 during which Dhami was unanimously given the right to form the joint committee.

On the day, several religious and political organisations had decided to start a united struggle for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails.

Dhami said suggestions received from Sikh organisations will be respected and the committee will be expanded, if need be.

The SGPC president said the first meeting of the joint committee has been called in Amritsar on May 19.

