Retire corrupt officials above age 50: Minister Gupta tells Noida Authority

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday directed the Noida Authority to compulsorily give retirement to its tainted officials who are above 50 years of age.

The minister also directed the authority to not extend the service of tainted officials who have crossed the age of 60 years as he took a strict note of corruption complaints against the employees of the controversy-mired agency during a review meeting here.

Gupta, on a two-day visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi in western UP, also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 30 crore completed by the Noida Authority, according to an official statement.

''After the review meeting, the officers were instructed to work with full responsibility, diligence and accountability. Taking a strict stand in his first review meeting of the Noida Authority itself, the minister directed it to ensure compulsory retirement of the tainted officers and employees who are above 50 years of age. He said the service of tainted officers and employees should not be extended at any cost,'' the statement read.

Gupta, a senior minister of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, also pulled up the Noida Authority over issues of financial management.

"The minister questioned the officials why was Noida Authority's money kept in private banks at low interest, to which the officials could not give any satisfactory answer,'' according to the statement.

Gupta said he would see the decisions of the board meeting of the Noida Authority of the last one year to check which proposals were approved and which ones rejected and sought complete information on the subjects, it added.

