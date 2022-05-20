Pradhan urges youth to walk on path of duty, take country to new heights

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday implored youth to effectively shoulder responsibilities and take the country to new heights.

He underlined the importance of undertaking research work for moving forward as it is ''only through thorough in-depth studies that solutions to all problems can be found''.

''I appeal to my young friends and students to 'walk on the path of duties and responsibilities' to take our country to new heights,'' Pradhan tweeted after inaugurating North East Research Conclave 2022 (NERC) at IIT-Guwahati at Amingaon in Kamrup district.

“The objective of research should be to find solutions to chronic problems of the country and to encourage all people to come together, work together and produce together for the welfare of the most vulnerable,'' he wrote.

Explaining the intent behind organising the programme, Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwhati, said the conclave, arranged at the advice of the education minister, will ensure the successful implementation of National Education Policy 2020, besides promoting research and development, innovation and start-up culture.

Pradhan noted that the “the magnitude of the participation shows the commitment of our north-east region in promoting research & innovation”.

''I am confident that NERC 2022 will be a global benchmark for fulfilling research & development priorities of India and the world,” he said on the microblogging site.

The Union minister also pointed out that that the central government was in the process of setting up a National Research Foundation with a proposed outlay of Rs 50,000 crore -- in line with the recommendations of National Education Policy, 2020 -- to strengthen the research ecosystem, encourage innovation at grass-roots and lead India to self-reliance.

According to an IIT-Guwahati release, the minister, during his address, said, ''There is a need for greater synergy among industry, academia and policymakers for solving the problem of the country and meeting the needs of the poorest of the poor. The NERC gives a platform for all strata of stakeholders to come together and collaborate.'' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present on the occasion, tweeted that he was happy to see the enthusiasm surrounding the Conclave.

''Attended Northeast Research Conclave 2022 at @IITGuwahati which aimed at creating an environment that promotes and encourages research in science & technology. Happy to see the great enthusiasm of young minds. Congratulations to organisers for wonderful conduct of the mega event,'' he wrote on Twitter.

The third edition of Assam Biotech Conclave 2022 is also being held as part of NERC 2022.

It brings together the Biotech entrepreneurs, industry leaders, researchers, academicians, government representatives, innovators and investors together on one platform to explore the possibilities of biotechnology in North East region and to discuss the new opportunities in the transition, the release said.

An MoU was signed at the programme between Assam government and IIT-G for setting up an Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute, it added.

The IIT-Guwahati release said over 5,000 participants from diverse sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories and technical institutes are taking part in the three-day event.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Rameswar Teli, among others, were also present at the inaugural function, the release added.

