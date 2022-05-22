Left Menu

Centre making efforts to connect startups to govt ecosystem: Union minister Chandrasekhar

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:00 IST
Centre making efforts to connect startups to govt ecosystem: Union minister Chandrasekhar
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is making efforts to connect Indian startups with the government ecosystem so that its procurement requirements can be met with their innovative solutions, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Sunday.

Chandrasekhar, who was at Gujarat University to interact with the students on the topic of 'New India for Young India', said the government is working to soon establish an institutional framework for Digital India Startup Hub to further promote the startup ecosystem in the country.

''Soon Digital India Startup Hub, an institutional framework, shall be established to further promote the startup ecosystem and centrally coordinate startup initiatives at the national level. The government is making efforts to connect startups with its ecosystem so that government's procurement requirements can be met with innovative solutions by startups,'' he said.

The minister highlighted the importance of learning digital skills for India's expanding digital economy.

''Innovation, innovation and innovation is the mantra going forward. Innovation is going to drive our future. Our startups and entrepreneurs will drive the Indian economy towards USD 5 trillion and the Digital Economy towards USD 1 trillion,'' said Chandrasekhar, who is also the Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

He claimed there has not been a more opportune moment for the youth to succeed than in the new India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building.

''Prior to 2014, entrepreneurship was merely an exception rather than a rule or a norm. There has never been a more opportune moment for young Indians to succeed than now, thanks to the proactive policies of the Narendra Modi government and the government of Gujarat,'' the Union minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022