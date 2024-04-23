Kerala LS polls: On campaign trail, Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes train

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday took a train to travel from Parassala to Thiruvananthapuram Central as part of his part of his election campaign. He was seen interacting with locals on the platform.

Chandrasekhar said that since lots of people use the train for their morning commut, it was a good opportunity for him to meet many people and share his ideas about the constituencies. "It is a predominantly rural constituency with a lot of people engagaged in traditional agriculture occupation.This is part of the vision that I have to transform Parassala and one of the things is that people commute from Parassala to Thiruvananthapuram city on this train and this is a good opportunity for me to meet many of them and share my thoughts and vision about what I intend to do for Parassala in the next five years and hear from them as well.

"So, this is an early morning train journey from Parassala to Thiruvananthapuram city that hundreds and thousands of people in my constituency do every day," Chandrasekhar said. Further, the Union Minister said that people are fed up as there are no jobs, or development and they want some change.

"The pulse is clear to me. People are fed up with no progress, no jobs, and no development. Youth are increasingly frustrated about the high unemployment rate, and everybody wants some change. People want to hear how an MP, a party, or a leader can transform and improve their lives. That is precisely what my message is. I think the people of Thiruvananthapuram want the same," Chandrasekhar said. When asked about Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is bidding for a fourth consecutive term Chandrasekhar said he doesn't want any certificates from a person who has not done any work for 15 years.

"If he thinks being an MP means doing no work, that is his interpretation of his job. My interpretation is that, as a responsible, responsive and empathetic MP, when I see some problems, I try to solve them. He believes in writing letters when he sees problems," he added. Meanwhile, the CPI has fieled Pannyan Raveendran who was the MP of Thiruvananthapuram between 2005 and 2009

All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 26. Counting will be held on June 4. (ANI)

