Left Menu

Jamia students demand re-exam for papers they boycotted

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:53 IST
Jamia students demand re-exam for papers they boycotted
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia's postgraduate programmes, who boycotted the first two exams of the current semester demanding that they be allowed to take the papers online, on Monday urged authorities to conduct fresh exams for them.

The authorities, who had earlier refused to entertain the students' demands and went ahead with only the offline mode, said the examination committee will take a decision in this connection.

Exams for the majority of postgraduate courses, including MBA, MA (Human Rights), MA (Public Administration) and MA (Political Science) began on May 17.

Vivek Singh, a student who boycotted the first two exams, said he and his friends appeared for the examination on Monday.

''We understood that it is not in our benefit to miss the third exam. So, we told the university that we will attend the exams in offline mode if we are allowed to take the missed exams in the first week of June,'' he said.

Siyad, another postgraduate student, said all the students that boycotted the earlier exams appeared on Monday.

''We have told the university to allow us to take exams in June. We all sat for the exams on Monday,'' he said.

Waseem Ahmad Khan, JMI's chief proctor, said, ''The students boycotted two papers. The matter will be decided by the examination committee. We will try to do our best for the children.'' PTI VA VA CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022