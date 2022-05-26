Left Menu

Toronto police shoot suspect carrying gun nearby school

Updated: 26-05-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 23:45 IST
Toronto police shoot suspect carrying gun nearby school
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Toronto police shot and injured a suspect who was walking down a city street carrying a gun, and four nearby schools were placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

Medics were at the scene of the incident, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The Toronto District School Board said on Twitter that two of the schools remain in lockdown, while two others were declared secure.

