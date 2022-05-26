Toronto police shoot suspect carrying gun nearby school

Toronto police shot and injured a suspect who was walking down a city street carrying a gun, and four nearby schools were placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

Medics were at the scene of the incident, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The Toronto District School Board said on Twitter that two of the schools remain in lockdown, while two others were declared secure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)