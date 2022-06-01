Amit Shah to be chief guest at Telangana Formation Day event in Delhi

The Centre will for the first time organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on Wednesday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event.

Telangana was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, after a massive people’s movement that lasted several decades.

The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here from 6 pm onwards, a statement from the culture ministry said.

As part of the programme, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangli and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing.

The event will also witness performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by artists from Kathak Kendra, Delhi will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state, it added.

