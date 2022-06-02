After 2 years of Covid Break, Offline Kota Coaching remains the first choice of students

Thousands of students and parents are coming to ALLEN Career Institute to begin their preparation for JEE and NEET entrance exams KOTA, India, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of unpleasant experiences in Covid, the career and care city, Kota has returned to its original grandeur. With the end of the board examinations, lacs of students from all over the country have started coming to the city aspiring for career in engineering and medical. From this year ALLEN has begun coaching in the field of commerce too. Kota is witnessing the highest footfall so far this year. Everyone, from the residents to the traders and every section, is enthusiastic about students coming to the city.

Also known as Shiksha Ki Kashi' Kota' city will take its flight of progress higher this year. Recently, ALLEN Career Institute and Bodhi Tree Systems have joined hands together and announced an investment of Rs 4500 crore in ALLEN. This strategic partnership will be a game-changer in the education industry. Brajesh Maheshwari, Director of ALLEN Career Institute, said that the association of ALLEN and Bodhi Tree System would prove to be a big chapter not only for ALLEN but also for Kota Coaching, as it will give new heights to the Kota coaching pattern. With 138 Study Centers in 46 Cities, the presence in India and the Middle East, reflects ALLEN's progress and strength since its inception. In the last 12 years, 17 ALLEN students have secured All India Rank-1 in JEE and Medical entrance examinations. With this, ALLEN Career Institute has become the first choice for students across the country due to its excellent results in JEE, NEET, Olympiads, and other examinations.

Safe Environment Kota is famous for its unique academic ecosystem and a safe environment with the best faculties and teaching methodology. Every year, many students from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Northeast to West flock to the city to fulfil their dream career. More than 40 to 50 thousand girl students from almost all the states of the country come and study in Kota. These girl students, who live thousands of kilometres away from home, are provided a safe home environment in the city. Along with studies, the institutes and local citizens take care of food and other amenities.

Beginning of Admissions Admissions in Kota coaching have started, and after the completion of board exams, big growth in admissions is being anticipated in this session. Students can take admission in ALLEN by appearing in the ALLEN Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT). This exam is conducted across the country. Based on their performance in the test, students can get admission scholarship up to 90%.

Recognized by Prime Minister Modi Career City Kota was also recognized as Care City during the Covid period. Together with the state and central government, the coaching institutes sent more than 50 thousand students safely to their homes. The quality education of Kota Coaching has been appreciated at every level. During a speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Kota as Shiksha Ki Kashi. At various forums, Prime Minister Modi has praised Kota for creating incredible career opportunities for children. ALLEN Career Institute Director, Dr. Govind Maheshwari, said that culture is also given priority in ALLEN along with education. Efforts are made so the students can become good citizens along with being doctors or engineers.

Learning at a young age The first step towards a brighter career begins at a very early age. Following this philosophy, students are now taking admission in ALLEN from class 6 to build a solid academic foundation. ALLEN Pre-Nurture Career Foundation (PNCF) provides preparation for classes 6 to 10. Students are coached for the National and International Olympiads, KVPY, NTSE, and other examinations, along with engineering and medical entrance examinations. Over 10 thousand students of pre-nurture classes 6 to 10 are studying in various coaching institutes of Kota. Children from HKG to class 8 are guided on an experimental and play basis to enhance their brain development and intellectual ability through ALLEN IntelliBrain and Early Childhood Development Program. Naveen Maheshwari, Director, ALLEN Career Institute said that if the talent is nurtured from a young age, it can bring a significant change. ALLEN has taken quite some initiatives and is constantly moving in a direction where learning is made fun.

ALLEN in every household Speaking to Mr. Rajesh Maheshwari, Director, ALLEN Career Institute said, ''ALLEN dreams of making a career for every aspirant. With this, we are aiming to provide coaching in every possible field in the coming days. We will make every effort to give the best results in every field by providing the best faculty and resources.'' Beginning with 8 Students New India's largest number of doctors and engineers are being produced here at Kota. The entire credit of Kota coaching is accredited to the vision and foresightedness of Rajesh Maheshwari, who laid the foundation of ALLEN Career Institute on 18 April 1988, starting from a small room that soon grew into a full-fledged institute providing coaching of all subjects under one roof. The institute is in the name of his father, Late Lakshmi Narayan (L.N.) Maheshwari. ALLEN is the first institute of Kota, which laid the foundation stone for an organized coaching setup. Today, this sapling, which was planted with 8 students, has become a large tree where students from all over the country seek coaching for their dream career. Today with 34 years of unstoppable legacy, ALLEN is becoming stronger every day.

Beginning in commerce ALLEN Career Institute will also guide the students who aspire to make a career in commerce. Commerce batches for class 11 and 12 students of 2022-23 academic session will start from the last week of June and the first of July at study centers located in Kota and Mumbai. ALLEN Commerce Division will guide the students for Class 11, Class 12, CA Foundation Course, and CS Executive Entrance Test. The institute will also offer offline as well as recorded lecture backups for revision purposes.

Kota Coaching now in Abroad The excellence of Kota coaching is now no longer limited to India. With ALLEN Overseas, the legacy of Kota coaching is now spreading abroad. A high enthusiasm is witnessed among the students and parents as Allen starts their classroom coaching study centers in the Middle East. At present study centers are being run in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Sharjah. At the same time, online classes are available in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Nepal.

Kota Coaching students admit to MIT With the support of the ALLEN Global Studies Division (AGSD), students are getting admit to top-ranked universities of the world. Allenite Chitraang Murdia and Stuti Khandwala got admit to MIT USA. Apart from them, students have been selected by many universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Toronto, Warwick, Pordu, Singapore, Pennsylvania, and Melbourne. Students who aspire to study abroad at foreign universities are coming to Kota city. At AGSD, students are getting complete guidance and coaching for SET, ACT, IELTS, TOEFL, and GMAT.

Best results in every field Kota Coaching has given the best results in JEE and Medical year after year. 17 students have achieved All India Rank-1 in the last 12 years from ALLEN. Mridul Agarwal, a classroom student of ALLEN Career Institute, secured All India Rank-1 in JEE-Advanced 2021. Mridul Agarwal was a student of ALLEN's classroom program for four consecutive years, from 9 to 12 standard. This is the fourth time in the last 8 years that ALLEN Student secured All India Rank 1. Earlier, Chitrang Murdiya in 2014, Aman Bansal in 2016, and Kartikeya Gupta in 2019 secured All India Rank 1.

Similarly, in NEET-2021, five students of ALLEN Career Institute have made it to the Top 5 AIR and have topped in 16 states. In 2020, Soyeb Aftab of ALLEN secured All India Rank 1 by scoring 720 marks out of 720. Earlier, in the results of AIIMS-2017, all the Top 10 ranks were ALLEN students and made it into the Limca Book of Records.

Innovation in Education Kota coaching is famous for its educational trends and innovations. The HODs of Reliable Institute have started using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in their academic system. They are using AI & ML tools to assess the students' performance analysis and paper analysis. The use of advanced technology is being appreciated by parents and students across the country.

ALLEN's presence in these cities ALLEN has classroom study centers in 42 cities in India. They are Kota, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Churu-Taranagar, Panchkula, Mohali, Dehradun, Durgapur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hisar, Indore, Jammu, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kochi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nanded, Nagpur, Nashik, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rawatbhata, Sikar, Srinagar, Surat, Siliguri, Tirupati, Ujjain & Vadodara. Apart from these ALLEN has school integrated programmes in Buldana, Dharamabad, Bundi, Jhunjhunu & Pavaai.

About ALLEN ALLEN is India's premier coaching institute for the preparation of JEE (Advanced), JEE (Main), Pre-Medical (NEET-UG), CA, CS, Class VI to X, KVPY, NTSE, National and International Olympiads. At ALLEN, the focus is on building a strong foundation of knowledge and concepts in students for their success. ALLEN's core values of Determination, Honesty, Authenticity, Integrity, Devotion, Humanism, Holistic Learning, Social Ethics, and concern for society & environment are all closely interwoven into the fabric of its academic programs. With over 34 Years of Success Legacy. ALLEN's Unmatched Education System with Indian Values & pool of talented students joining ALLEN makes the institute a National Level Competition provider. Since its inception, ALLEN has coached over 2.5 Million students from across the country. Highly professional and experienced team of 11000+ members, including IITian, Doctor, CA and CS professionals as Faculties who are dedicated and committed to student's complete success and provide a nurturing environment to the students for their social, cultural, academic and all-round development. To reach every child, ALLEN has spread its wings in India and abroad. More information is available at www.Allen.ac.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831423/ALLEN_admission_Kota.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831424/ALLEN_Career_Institute_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)