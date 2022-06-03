Left Menu

One-day faculty training on blockchain technology

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:10 IST
One-day faculty training on blockchain technology
Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under Digital University, Kerala, is offering a one-day free blockchain training on June 11 for faculty of colleges from across the country.

The online training is a part of the novel efforts of Innovation Club of the academy to generate borderless blockchain education among academic institutions.

''The educators can attend the training by becoming a KBAIC (Kerala Blockchain Academy Innovation Club) faculty coordinator by registering online at https://ic.kba.ai/registration/.,'' the academy said in a release.

As part of membership benefits, faculty coordinators are awarded free discount coupons for self-paced blockchain programs, including the foundation and advanced developer programs, in Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric blockchain. The last date of registration is June 6. The admission is through institutions only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

