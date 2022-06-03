One-day faculty training on blockchain technology

Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under Digital University, Kerala, is offering a one-day free blockchain training on June 11 for faculty of colleges from across the country.

The online training is a part of the novel efforts of Innovation Club of the academy to generate borderless blockchain education among academic institutions.

''The educators can attend the training by becoming a KBAIC (Kerala Blockchain Academy Innovation Club) faculty coordinator by registering online at https://ic.kba.ai/registration/.,'' the academy said in a release.

As part of membership benefits, faculty coordinators are awarded free discount coupons for self-paced blockchain programs, including the foundation and advanced developer programs, in Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric blockchain. The last date of registration is June 6. The admission is through institutions only.

