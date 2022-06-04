Seminar on Protection of Environment for Future Organized at Chitkara University

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) Chitkara University Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board organised a seminar on ''Future Lies in Environment Protection'' at Chitkara University, Punjab campus today. The seminar witnessed the presence of prominent people from various domains. The Chief Guest for the event was Hon'ble Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson, National Green Tribunal. The seminar also saw a gracious presence of dignitaries as Justice Jasbir Singh, Chairman, Monitoring Committee, National Green Tribunal, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, the spearhead of anti-river pollution campaign in Punjab and Padma Shri Awardee, Prof. (Dr.) Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Dr. Babu Ram, Sh. SC Aggarwal, Member Executive Committee, National Green Tribunal, Sh. UmendraDutt, Founding Member and Executive Director, KhetiVirasat Mission, Prof. V.K Garg, Dean, School of Environment and Earth Sciences, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, PGIMER, Dr. Sushil Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur, Punjab and Er. Karunesh Garg, Member Secretary, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Er. Paramjit Singh, Senior Environmental Engineer & members of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and National Green Tribunal. The seminar was graced by the benign presence of Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab and the esteemed presence of Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab. Hon'ble Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson, National Green Tribunal (NGT) emphasized on developing Seechewal model of using wastewater for Agriculture with more and more scales and innovations. Institutions of higher learning should come forward and further develop the model with maximum participation from the Youth. All efforts should be made to stop mixing good water with wastewater. Not only Government but citizens at all levels should contribute to Environmental Sustainability. Along with strict laws it should be done as a moral responsibility to preserve nature. This particular seminar witnessed the attendance of dignified representatives from the industry. The seminar was to sensitize the youth about various acts passed by the National Green Tribunal for Environment conservation. It was also explained by the expert speakers that how it is only human greed which is solely responsible for the degradation of the Environment. During the speeches given by the dignitaries the students were also told about the reasons for soil erosion and different crops that can be planted to contribute to the environment conservation. The students got to take back a lot of insights and had a great session. A book on handling Bio Medical waste by Punjab Pollution Control Board was also released by Hon,ble Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and all other Dignitaries. Chitkara University, Punjab has been a pioneer in environmental conservation in all regards. Whether it be solar energy generation or water recycling, University has it all. It is a matter of great pride that Chitkara University, Punjab was awarded with an appreciation certificate by Punjab Pollution Control Board for maintaining high standards of in-house compliances for Environment conservation. To spread the message of greenery by example, the dignitaries then proceeded for a plantation drive and planted saplings in the campus grounds. This action will be etched in memories and serve as an example of environment protection to future generations. The seminar ended with a vote of thanks by Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab. About Chitkara University Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "industry ready". With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made – both in India and around the world. Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade. For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

