Delhi LG approves 918 posts at Dwarka's Indira Gandhi Hospital

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the creation of 918 posts at the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and the conversion of 76 temporary posts at Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College into permanent ones. According to a statement, 144 posts of teaching faculty, 44 of junior residents, 369 of nursing staff, 58 of administrative staff and 273 of support staff (technicians, assistants, nursing orderlies, security supervisors and security guards) have been created at the Indira Gandhi Hospital. The hospital had been facing a shortage of staff due to various reasons and the decision will put an end to adhocism in appointments on regular government posts, the statement said.

