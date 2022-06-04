Left Menu

Odisha CM asks all ministers to resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:18 IST
Odisha CM asks all ministers to resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle
Naveen Patnaik Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked all ministers to resign from the council of ministers ahead of a reshuffle on June 5, a top official said.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, who is on a visit to Puri, has been informed about the programme which will be held at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan.

"The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday," a highly placed source in the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the ministers have started putting in their papers. This will be the first reshuffle in the three-year-old ministry. The process needs to be completed by Monday as the governor is scheduled to go outside Odisha after two days.

Patnaik, a fifth term chief minister, is also scheduled to visit Rome and Dubai from June 20 and he wants to revamp the ministry before his departure, the CMO sources said.

The ministry reshuffle exercise began a day after the ruling BJD won three Rajya Sabha seats and the by-poll in the Brajrajnagar assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022