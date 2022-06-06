Left Menu

Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Mamata chancellor of state-run universities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 14:19 IST
Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Mamata chancellor of state-run universities
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, an official said.

It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor to private universities and replace him with the state's education minister. "The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities," the official said.

The proposal will be introduced as a bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022