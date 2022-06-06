Left Menu

DU's Faculty of Law invites applications for Student Working Committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:40 IST
DU's Faculty of Law invites applications for Student Working Committee
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Faculty of Law has invited applications for its Student Working Committee from first and second-year LLB students, according to an official notice Those shortlisted will be interviewed by a selection committee.

''Faculty of Law, University of Delhi invites applications from students of Campus Law Centre, Law Centre - I and Law Centre - II from first and second-year LL.B. course for its Student Working Committee for the Committee on NEP and Seminar and Discussions Committee of Faculty of Law,'' read the notice signed by Ashutosh Mishra, convenor of the Faculty of Law's NEP and Seminar and Discussions Committee.

The interested students have been asked to submit their CV and statement of purpose for consideration in the preliminary round by June 15.

After being shortlisted in the preliminary stage, the students will be interviewed by the selection committee of the Faculty of Law.

The final list of selected students will be determined by a comprehensive review of their applications and overall performance in the interview, the notice stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022