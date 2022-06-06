Shah to inaugurate National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital on Tuesday which will design studies and programs to improve the socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles.

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry said the NTRI will be a premier national-level institute and will become the nerve center of tribal concerns, issues, and matters in academic, executive, and legislative fields.

It will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, organizations as well as academic bodies, and resource centers, it said in a statement.

The NTRI will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes(TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and research scholars and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.

It will also provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and state welfare departments, design studies and programs that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles, create and maintain a database of Pradhan Mantri Adi Aadarsh Gram Yojana Yojana, and issue guidelines for setting and running of tribal museums.

