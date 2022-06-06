IIT-Delhi trains educators for CSC Bal Vidyalayas in learning tech

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) on Monday started training the teachers of Common Service Centres' Bal Vidyalaya to upskill them in the technology to make teaching fun and impacting for the students.

''Across the globe, curricular and pedagogical attempts are underway to prepare children for the 21st century with relevant contemporary skills. India has also made its move through new National Education Policy (NEP).

''However, there is much effort needed to implement the core philosophies of universal value-based contemporary education at the ground level as detailed in NEP,” said Jyoti Kumar, Professor of the Department of Design, IIT Delhi. “This workshop is one such effort to help the facilitators of CSC Bal Vidyalayas to develop technology-based creative classroom activities for children,'' she said.

A training workshop ''Design Thinking for ICT enabled Bal Vidyalayas in rural India'' - the first in a series -- was organised on the IIT-Delhi campus. A team at IIT Delhi has also developed Augmented Reality (AR)-based content as per the learning outcomes outlined by the NCERT. CSC Bal Vidyalayas - a government of India initiative -- were started in 2020 in the middle of the COVID pandemic, to bridge the digital divide for the poor and underprivileged primary school children from rural India.

