Delhi's Green Revolution: 'Bharat Vann' Launched on PM Modi's Birthday

In a bid to enhance Delhi's urban greenery, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the 'Bharat Vann' initiative on Thursday. The event took place at Lodhi Colony Park, marking a significant step in urban ecological restoration and increasing the capital's green cover.

The launch, which coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, is a collaborative effort between the Union government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The project's goal is to create a dense green forest area in the heart of the city utilizing indigenous plants tailored to the local environment, providing a tranquil space for walking, meditation, and yoga.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal praised the project's scope under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' framework, highlighting the planned plantation of over 1,000 trees. Additionally, students and NDMC members will actively participate in planting and nurturing these trees, promoting the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. This initiative seeks to create a personal connection with the environment, promoting public involvement and awareness for a sustainable future.