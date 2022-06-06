Tunisian president cuts days from judges' wages, threatens other penalties after strike
The Tunisian president on Monday asked the justice minister to deduct days from judges' wages and threatened to take other penalties after they started a week-long strike to protest against his move to dismiss dozens of them.
President Kais Saied last week dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists in a crackdown on the judiciary, his latest step to tighten his grip on power in the North African country.
