Tunisian president cuts days from judges' wages, threatens other penalties after strike

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 06-06-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 23:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The Tunisian president on Monday asked the justice minister to deduct days from judges' wages and threatened to take other penalties after they started a week-long strike to protest against his move to dismiss dozens of them.

President Kais Saied last week dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists in a crackdown on the judiciary, his latest step to tighten his grip on power in the North African country.

