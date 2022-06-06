Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions: education minister

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday. Gaikwad said students in grades 1 and 2 have never been to schools due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years. "Schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15 which has been the date for reopening of schools (after summer vacation)," the minister said.

School-going students have been impacted due to the COVID-19 curbs in the last two years. Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Monday was the fifth consecutive day when the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections. In view of the rising graph of infections, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to people to wear masks, though using them is not mandatory. ''The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing,'' Tope had tweeted.

