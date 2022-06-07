Left Menu

Assam: Success rate in class 10 board exams dips to 56%

The Board of Secondary Education Assam BESA announced the results of the class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, in which 56.49 per cent of 4,05,582 candidates were declared successful, officials said.The pass percentage among boys was 58.80, while it was 54.49 per cent among girls, they said.Total 2,29,131 candidates cleared the examination.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:59 IST
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (BESA) announced the results of the class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, in which 56.49 per cent of 4,05,582 candidates were declared successful, officials said.

The pass percentage among boys was 58.80, while it was 54.49 per cent among girls, they said.

Total 2,29,131 candidates cleared the examination. Dhemaji recorded the highest pass percentage at 85.46, while Chirang recorded the lowest at 34.27 per cent.

In 2021, the pass percentage was 93.10. The examinations could not be held last year due to the pandemic, and evaluation was done on the basis of a special formula, taking into account past performances and internal assessment.

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary's High School, North Lakhimpur, topped the exams, securing 597 out of 600 marks.

In the Assam High Madrassa Examination, also conducted by the SEBA, the pass percentage was 54.73, with 5,721 students clearing it of a total 10,454 who had appeared for it. Mufassir Al Hassa of Al-Kauser Model Academy, Sonitpur, secured the top spot by scoring 556 out of 600 marks.

