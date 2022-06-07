Left Menu

Maha: Class XII HSC results to be announced on Wednesday

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:32 IST
  Country:
  India

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII examinations will be announced on Wednesday, officials of Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said here.

The results will be announced online on the official websites www.maharesult.nic.in and www.maharesult.nic.in, www.hscresult.mkcl.org and www.hscresult.mkcl.org as well as hsc.maharesults.org at 1 pm, they said.

HSC Class XII exams were held in March-April thus year.

