Telangana govt bans private practice for directly recruited doctors

The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an order imposing a total ban, henceforth, on private practice for doctors recruited through direct recruitment.

Doctors in posts filled by transfer from non-teaching side recruited after the issue of a notification on Tuesday will also not be allowed private practice.

''Henceforth there shall be a total ban on private practice for the doctors recruited through direct recruitment / doctors filled by transfer from nonteaching side recruited after the issue of this notification shall not be allowed private practice,'' the state health department said in a notification.

The notification was issued, making amendments, via Government Order (GO), to the Telangana Medical Education Service Rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)