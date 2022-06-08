OYO provides accommodation to players, support staff, officials of Khelo India

Travel tech firm OYO on Wednesday said it is providing accommodation to the players, support staff, and officials participating in Khelo India Youth Games.

The games are currently underway in Haryana, and more than 8,000 players are competing and showcasing their talent in 25 sports disciplines.

The accommodation is being provided in 1,100 rooms across 60 hotels in Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Panchkula, Ambala, Shahbad and New Delhi, the company said.

''We understand the importance of comfortable stays for athletes which creates the right environment for them to relax, rejuvenate and perform like a champion. We are taking care of their requirements with round-the-clock services. Safety and hygiene are our top priority,'' Ankit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of OYO, India, said.

Khelo India is an annual national-level multidisciplinary grassroots game in India held for two categories - under-17 school students (Youth Games) and under-21 college students (University Games).

