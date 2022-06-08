Maha Board Class 12 results declared; 94.22 pc students pass this year compared to 99.63 pc in 2021

The pass percentage of the Class 12 examinations conducted in the offline mode this year by the Maharashtra education board has gone down, as compared to results last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 94.22 per cent students passed the Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams this year, as per the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education results declared on Wednesday.

Last year, 99.63 per cent of students had passed the HSC exams of the state board.

This year, girls performed better than boys as the pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

Gosavi said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board faced several challenges while conducting the exams.

There were deliberations on whether to conduct the exams online or offline, but with the collective cooperation of the Maharashtra government, the education board, teachers, students and various organisations, the board could conduct the offline exams successfully.

Gosavi said they are not comparing this year's result with that of 2021, as the board did not conduct the exam last year. ''Last year, the overall pass percentage was 99.63. The results were then declared based on the formula of 30:30:40, where 30 per cent weightage was given to the average of the best three subjects in the Class 10 exam, 30 per cent weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage was given to the internal assessment in Class 12,'' he said. ''We can compare the results of 2020 (90.66 per cent) and 2022 (94.22), as both the exams were conducted offline,'' said Gosavi.

This year, the students, for the convenience, were given extra 30 minutes to write their papers, the exam centres were their own schools and the syllabus was also reduced by 30 per cent.

A total of 14,59,664 students registered for the exams. Out of them 14,39,731 students appeared for the exams and 13,56,604 of them passed, he said.

The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 per cent, Amaravati - 96.34 per cent, Latur- 95.25 per cent, Kolhapur- 95.07 per cent), Nashik- 95.03 per cent), Aurangabad- 94.97 per cent, Pune- 93.61 per cent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.

The pass percentage in the science stream was 98.30 per cent, in arts- 90.51 per cent, commerce-91.71 per cent and in vocational streams - 92.40 per cent, Gosavi said.

