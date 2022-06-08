Telangana govt releases book on state's latest socio-economic situation

Telangana, which is in the process of beginning recruitment for over 90,000 government posts, on Wednesday released a book titled ''Telangana Saamajika, Aardhika Mukhachitram-2022 (Socio-Economic Situation)'' to be used as study material for the competitive exams.

According to an official release, the book was released by B Vinod Kumar, vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board.

The book was published by the Department of Planning and will be available at a discounted price, it said.

This book is useful for job seekers, employees, students, faculty, researchers, and various sections of people, the release added.

The book is also available at all district collectorates in all the districts, besides the city.

