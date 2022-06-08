President Kovind on visit of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh from June 9-11
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from June 9 to 11, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said. On June 10, he will address the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala, the statement added.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from June 9 to 11, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said. The President will address the 5th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management at Jammu on Thursday, it said. On June 10, he will address the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LG visits family of slain Kashmiri pandit in Jammu
IIM Jammu, SDD embark on mentor-mentee relationship for skill revolution in J-K
Pandits stage protest in Jammu demanding relocation of PM package employees from Kashmir
SKUAST Jammu granted accreditation as grade-A university by ICAR
Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh passes away in Jammu