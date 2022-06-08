Left Menu

President Kovind on visit of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh from June 9-11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:07 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from June 9 to 11, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said. The President will address the 5th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management at Jammu on Thursday, it said. On June 10, he will address the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala, the statement added.

