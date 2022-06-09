Focus on research, internationalisation to pave way for more Indian varsities in global rankings:MoE

Thrust on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship and focus on inclusivity, multiculturalism, and internationalization as envisioned in the new National Education Policy (NEP) will pave the way for a place of pride for more Indian universities in the global rankings, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

Pradhan also congratulated 41 Indian universities which have featured in the coveted QS World University Rankings. In a series of tweets, he said, ''41 Indian universities have featured in the QS World University Rankings 2023. My compliments to all the universities. Congratulate @iiscbangalore, @iitbombay, and @iitdelhi for their academic excellence and for consistently being among the global league of top 200''.

''Thrust on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, focus on inclusivity, multiculturalism, and internationalization, as envisioned in NEP 2020, will pave the way for a place of pride for more Indian universities in the global rankings,'' Pradhan added.

A total of 41 Indian universities have featured in the ranking of which 12 have improved, 12 remained stable, 10 declined while seven universities are new entries.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is the fastest-rising South Asian university among the QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities, having gained 31 places while four IITs have also figured in the category attaining a higher rank compared to the previous edition.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a London-based global higher education analyst, on Thursday, released the 19th edition of the world's most consulted international university ranking. The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, which has bagged the 172nd position, is India's second-best institution, rising five places while IIT Delhi has risen eleven places to bag 174th rank. Prominent universities like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Jamia Hamdard, and Jamia Millia Islamia have slipped in the ranking. Among universities outside Delhi that have seen a decline in their rankings is the University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750), and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 701-750 to 801-1000).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)