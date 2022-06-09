Amethi polytechnic student flies to national capital on her way to ISRO

A 17-year-old polytechnic student on her way to the ISRO was flown to Delhi from Lucknow on Thursday by Union minister Smriti Irani, who had promised to facilitate her trip to the top space institute. Irani is scheduled to accompany Neetu to the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Neetu was promised by Irani that she will help her visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after she had expressed her wish to see the prestigious institute. Locals from her village, including Bharatiya Janata Party's district president Durgesh Tripathi, came to see her off to the airport on Thursday. On May 10, Irani, the Union Women, and Child Development Minister visited the Gauriganj assembly seat to inaugurate a private educational institute near Durgan Bhavani Dham.

As she was giving a tablet to Neetu Maurya, a student of Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic, Jagdishpur, she asked her what she wanted to do next. ''I want to go to ISRO and become a scientist,'' was the student's reply.

Hearing the young girl's desire, the minister announced that she will "personally" take her to the ISRO next month. "One day Neetu will make Amethi proud," she had said.

Neetu's father Jag Prasad Maurya said, ''My daughter was elated as she left to visit ISRO. She will study to become a scientist at ISRO after completing her polytechnic course.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)