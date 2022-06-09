Left Menu

Presidency students stage sit-in seeking reintroduction of entrance tests

University authorities had in 2021 took into consideration board exam marks for admission to undergraduate courses, and final semester results for postgraduate streams.Office-bearer of the Presidency University Students Union PUSU and one of the agitating students, Kaushiki Datta Choudhury, said around 40 students are camping on the College street campus of the institute, outside the office of Controller of Exams, in protest against the varsitys move.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:25 IST
Presidency students stage sit-in seeking reintroduction of entrance tests
  • Country:
  • India

Students of Presidency University had been staging a sit-in on the campus since Monday, demanding that entrance examination be re-introduced for admission to arts and science departments, as was the norm before 2021.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, which had so far conducted entrance tests for UG and Post-Graduate courses in Presidency, had last year decided against holding exams for individual institutes. University authorities had in 2021 took into consideration board exam marks for admission to undergraduate courses, and final semester results for postgraduate streams.

Office-bearer of the Presidency University Students Union (PUSU) and one of the agitating students, Kaushiki Datta Choudhury, said around 40 students are camping on the College street campus of the institute, outside the office of Controller of Exams, in protest against the varsity’s move. Datta Choudhury insisted that “exams should either be held by Presidency authorities or a third party appointed by the university”.

A varsity official, however, said on the condition of anonymity that there was no such plan to re-introduce entrance tests as of now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022