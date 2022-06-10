SC dismisses pleas seeking special stray round of counselling for NEET-PG
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 seats in NEET-PG-21 which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling for All India Quota.A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counseling to fill 1,456 seats in NEET-PG-21 which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counseling for All India Quota.
A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health. The top court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee not to allow special stray rounds is in the interest of medical education and public health. ''When a conscious decision has been taken by the UOI and MCC for not conducting any special stray rounds of counseling, it cannot be considered arbitrary,'' the bench said.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed the top court on Wednesday that it has concluded four rounds of online counseling for NEET-PG-21 and it cannot fill 1,456 seats by conducting a special stray round of counseling as the software stands closed.
The petitions had been filed by doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 examination and participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds and concluded on May 7 by the MCC post the All India Stray Vacancy Round.
