Protest by students seeking pass marks in Class 12 exam disrupts traffic flow in Bengal's Siliguri

Unsuccessful candidates of the Class 12 West Bengal board examination on Monday took to the streets of Siliguri in the northern part of the state, demanding that they be awarded pass marks.

Some of the agitators shouted slogans and blocked thoroughfares in Fulbari and Champasari areas for about an hour, disrupting traffic movement, a police officer said The blockade was lifted upon persuasion by police officers, he said.

Among those who staged protests included students of Fulbari High School, Sri Guru Bidyamandir, Deshbandhu Hindi High School, Terai Tarapada Adarsha Vidyalaya, and Hakimpara Girls High School.

One of the agitating candidates from Fulbari High School said, ''Offline classes could not be held for the greater part of the last two years. The syllabus was completed in a hurry by the teachers. Shouldn't the council show some leniency? What will happen to our career?" An estimated 88.44 percent of 7,20,862 candidates cleared the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12) this year, results of which were declared on June 10.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education President Chiranjib Bhattacharya had told a press meet that 90.19 percent of boys and 86.19 percent of girls have emerged successful.

In 2020, HS exams had to be suspended midway due to the surge in COVID-19 infections. Last year, too, the exams were not held owing to the pandemic-triggered situation.

In 2021, after days of protests by several unsuccessful students over the criteria adopted for evaluation, the West Bengal Higher Secondary Council announced that all candidates of the class 12 board examinations would be given the minimum scores required for passing the exam.

Talking to PTI, Bhattacharya said, ''Unlike last year, exams were held this year. It is not possible to award qualifying scores to all students. This year, 11.6 percent of candidates could not clear the exam, held at home centers across Bengal,'' he said.

