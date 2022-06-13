Social worker Prakash Amte hospitalised in Pune

Renowned social worker from Maharashtra and Magsaysay awardee Prakash Amte has been hospitalised in Pune, family sources said on Monday.

Amte had attended the convocation ceremony at the BJ Medical College in Pune when he complained of cough and fever, a family member told PTI. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and doctors have advised him complete rest, the family member added.

