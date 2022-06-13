Left Menu

Social worker Prakash Amte hospitalised in Pune

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:53 IST
Social worker Prakash Amte hospitalised in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned social worker from Maharashtra and Magsaysay awardee Prakash Amte has been hospitalised in Pune, family sources said on Monday.

Amte had attended the convocation ceremony at the BJ Medical College in Pune when he complained of cough and fever, a family member told PTI. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and doctors have advised him complete rest, the family member added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022