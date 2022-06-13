Social worker Prakash Amte hospitalised in Pune
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned social worker from Maharashtra and Magsaysay awardee Prakash Amte has been hospitalised in Pune, family sources said on Monday.
Amte had attended the convocation ceremony at the BJ Medical College in Pune when he complained of cough and fever, a family member told PTI. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and doctors have advised him complete rest, the family member added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Magsaysay awardee Prakash Amte
- BJ Medical College
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anurag Thakur inaugurates Takshashila Sports Complex at Pune
MSRTC to launch first e-bus on June 1 on Pune-Ahmednagar route
Prominent Pune Realtors- Kumar Properties and Nyati Group- take the SafetyApp way to ensure human resource safety at the construction sites
FIR against BJP's Nupur Sharma in Pune for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad
5 days after arrest, Pune realtor Bhosale sent to CBI custody till June 8 by court in graft case