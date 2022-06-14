Left Menu

Delhi govt to launch training course on spoken English for teachers

Teachers are responsible for comprehending and breaking down complex information themselves, conveying this information clearly to their students both verbally and in written form, presenting it in a manner that sustains their attention, improving their listening skills and resolves their problems, read an official notification.It is anticipated that this project will result in a paradigm shift in your existing dexterity regarding the use of the English language in schools and otherwise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:41 IST
Delhi govt to launch training course on spoken English for teachers
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to launch the ''project teacher empowerment'', an intensive English-speaking training course for the teachers of its schools, according to officials.

Under the programme, which will be open to all regular teachers, vice-principals and principals, the participants will undergo two hours of face-to-face training every day for a total of 160 hours.

''The Directorate of Education (DoE) provides opportunity for English as a medium of instruction for students in its schools. Hence, acquisition of communication skills in English is widely critical for teachers for prolific and engaging interactions with students. Teachers are responsible for comprehending and breaking down complex information themselves, conveying this information clearly to their students (both verbally and in written form), presenting it in a manner that sustains their attention, improving their listening skills and resolves their problems,'' read an official notification.

''It is anticipated that this project will result in a paradigm shift in your existing dexterity regarding the use of the English language in schools and otherwise. It is envisioned that this continuous professional development opportunity will be a highlight of your whole teaching-learning journey,'' it added.

The classes will be held for two hours a day either before or after the regular classes at designated centres within the districts.

Teachers who undergo the programme will have to appear in an internationally valid test such as the GESE (Graded Examinations in Spoken English) or the APTIS.

''Those who opt for this programme will also be invited to be part of Specialised School of Excellence, Delhi model virtual school, the core academic unit and Delhi Board of Secondary Education. They will be sent for national and international training and exposure visits,'' the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022