Left Menu

Vacancies in Higher Education Institutes, KVs and Navodaya schools to be filled up at earliest: MoE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said.The governments decision comes amid the oppositions frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:26 IST
Vacancies in Higher Education Institutes, KVs and Navodaya schools to be filled up at earliest: MoE
  • Country:
  • India

All vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in higher education institutions (HEIs), Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be filled at the earliest, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Pradhan, who is also the Skill Development Minister, said the two ministries are committed to filling all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years.

''All vacant teaching & non-teaching posts in HEIs, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other departments will be filled up at the earliest. ''Taking forward PM @narendramodi ji’s decision to recruit 10 lakh people in all govt. departments and ministries in mission-mode, @EduMinOfIndia and @MSDESkillIndia is committed to fill-up all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years,'' the Minister said in a series of tweets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a ''mission mode'' in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

''A significant people-centric decision that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India's youth,'' Pradhan said on the recruitment plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022