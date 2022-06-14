Left Menu

Britain's Prince William to move family into cottage near Queen

PTI | London | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:42 IST
Britain's Prince William to move family into cottage near Queen
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, plans to move his family into a cottage on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle estate to be closer to the 96-year-old monarch and royal officials, according to UK media reports on Tuesday.

William, the second in line to the British throne who turns 40 next week, will make the move with wife Kate Middleton in the coming weeks ahead of their three children – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – beginning their new school terms from September.

According to 'The Sun' newspaper, the family will not have any live-in staff at their new four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage home, which is within walking distance of the Queen's own residence in the castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, currently based out of Kensington Palace in London, decided to shift to the new home in Berkshire to also be close to Kate's own Middleton family in Bucklebury. Being on the royal estate, it would not require additional taxpayer funded security and the couple will reportedly pay rent on the Crown Estate property privately.

"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor," a source close to the royal couple was quotes as saying.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn't want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer," the source said.

"The added bonus is they can send George, Charlotte and Louis to school together locally. The three children will enjoy running around and playing in the gardens, which is the kind of life they enjoy so much when at Anmer Hall. They had no other demands than a pleasant family home close to schools and the Queen," the source added.

While Anmer Hall in Norfolk will remain their family country retreat, the Kensington Palace apartments will be repurposed as staff offices, the newspaper reports.

The move to Windsor will allow the family to spend more time with the Queen and for William to keep in close contact with his grandmother, who has been undergoing some age-related mobility issues, and her closest aides.

The relatively modest cottage, which also has a two-bedroom lodge next door, was built in 1839 and named in honour of Queen Adelaide, wife of William IV. It was loved by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who would take their children there in the summer to enjoy private relaxation.

The property is near Frogmore Cottage, which Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, continue to call their home in the UK after relocating to the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022