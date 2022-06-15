K J Somaiya Institute of Management Earns the Coveted AACSB Accreditation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India K J Somaiya Institute of Management, a Constituent Institute of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has earned the prestigious AACSB accreditation recently. K J Somaiya Institute of Management’s commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of its dedication - not only to its students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole. The addition of the K J Somaiya Institute of Management to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools would have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally.

On this occasion, Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University expresses his joy, saying that, “This accreditation reinforces our commitment to quality in all that we do and gives us a strong platform and recognition as we seek to continuously improve our curriculum, teaching and research in our journey to prepare future leaders in management in an ever changing world.” Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB (The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to over 1,600 member organizations and more than 850 Accredited business schools worldwide. The association educates students, parents, employers, and counselors about accreditation and how to choose a quality business degree program that will fit their needs. AACSB Accreditation ensures a school is providing its students with a challenging, relevant education that prepares them for the business world. Globally, less than 6% of all schools offering degree programs in business at the bachelor level or higher worldwide hold AACSB accreditation.

Speaking about the accreditation, Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University said, ''A giant leap for the Somaiya Vidyavihar University Institute of Management in the global arena of quality teaching and research in business and management education.'' The accreditation process is a rigorous process that ensures business schools are delivering the best in business education. When schools display the AACSB Accreditation seal, it sends a signal to the world that graduates and alumni from their institution are prepared to lead in today’s competitive, global business environment. AACSB Accreditation ensures relevancy and currency through active engagement with the business or accounting community and the demand for qualified faculty who are experts in their field.

Dr. Monica Khanna, Director, K J Somaiya Institute of Management stated, ''I am very happy that K J Somaiya Institute of Management has earned the AACSB Accreditation in the 40th year since its establishment in the year 1981. The AACSB Accreditation will help the Institute in developing global footprints and facilitate student and faculty exchange, research collaborations and enhance our reputation among the various stakeholders.'' K J Somaiya Institute of Management, established in 1981, is consistently ranked among the Top-20 management institutes and Top 10 private sector B-schools in India. The institute offers Doctoral Programmes, full time, part time & executive MBA programmes, and Masters in Computer Applications. Apart from the regular programmes, the Institute offers customized and industry specific certificate and executive development programmes for government bodies, companies, defense personnel and NGOs.

