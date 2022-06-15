Left Menu

DU students will get printed degrees in year of convocation for first time: Official

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:46 IST
DU students will get printed degrees in year of convocation for first time: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that students who completed their degrees in 2021 will be getting their printed certificates this year, unlike earlier when it used to take several years.

''It used to take several years for printed degrees to arrive but this year students will be getting printed degrees in the year of convocation. We have 85,000 degrees with us,'' DU Dean of Examination DS Rawat told PTI.

The university held its 98th convocation in February.

The colleges have been directed to depute officials for the collection of degrees.

''Colleges have been directed to take the degrees as per roaster,'' Rawat said.

In a notification issued on June 10, Rawat requested colleges and institutes to depute officials to collect the degrees of their students who have completed their course in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022