Delhi: 2 NSUI workers climb atop water tank to protest Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning

Two National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers climbed a water tank on Wednesday in Delhi to protest the Enforcement Directorate probe against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

They stayed atop the water tank near Kalawati Hospital for around six-seven hours, said an activist of the NSUI, the Congress' student wing.

The duo has been identified as NSUI national secretary Vinod Jhakhar and Niraj Rai, a second-year Delhi University student.

No police response was available at the moment regarding the incident.

''They climbed the water tank around 4 pm and stayed there for several hours only after NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan convinced them they, came down,'' said NSUI national secretary Nitish Gaur.

''They have taken this step as they don't feel safe in their country. Even an exam ends in three hours, what the ED is quizzing Rahul Gandhi about,'' he added.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the investigative agency for the third consecutive day for questioning.

Congress workers have been staging protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning in the alleged money laundering case since Monday when the former party chief made his first appearance at the ED office after being summoned.

The protest led to a major face-off between the Delhi Police and the Congress on Wednesday with its leaders alleging that police personnel entered inside the party office and beat up the workers.

