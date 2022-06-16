Police use water cannons against Congress workers marching to LG house

Delhi Congress workers on Thursday were faced with water cannons during a march to Lieutenant Governor's residence here to decry the alleged police high-handedness at the party's national headquarters a day earlier.

The protest march led by state president Anil Kumar was stopped by the police, minutes after it started from Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines.

Kumar suffered serious head injury after the police resorted to water cannons to disperse the protesting workers, the party alleged. A Delhi Congress delegation also submitted a memorandum to the LG seeking action against Delhi Police for allegedly entering the party headquarters and ''thrashing'' party workers and leaders.

The Congress workers alleged that the police tried to stop them from marching to the LG's house and resorted to water cannons to throw their protest in disarray.

''State president Anil Kumar suffered serious head injury and broken shoulder after Delhi Police resorted to water cannons at the protest. He has been admitted in the ICU at a hospital,'' party officials said.

Large number of police personnel was deployed and the area near the trauma centre was barricaded.

On Wednesday, the Congress had alleged that the Delhi Police forcibly entered the party's national headquarters here and "thrashed" the workers and leaders.

Addressing the media after the incident, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala had said, "This is blatantly criminal trespass. We have been protesting peacefully in a Gandhian way but this 'goondaism' is unacceptable. It will not be tolerated." The party leaders have also demanded an FIR against all police officers who allegedly thrashed the party workers inside their office.

Several leaders, including Anil Kumar, K C Venugopal, and Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, have been detained and released in past protests going on since Monday against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Gandhi's questioning by the central agency, which began Monday, has brought the party rank and file together in protest against the police and the government.

