Delhi chief secretary asks govt departments not to seek ex-post facto approvals

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked government departments not to seek ex-post facto approvals for matters or cases and has also directed them to take approvals prior to intended actions, according to an official order.

The order also said ex-post facto approval will only be allowed in the rarest of rare cases.

Ex-post facto approvals are permissions that are granted after a project or an action is initiated or completed.

The order said during a meeting of senior officers on May 27 chaired by Kumar, the chief secretary said matters and cases should not be put up by departments for seeking ex-post facto approval.

''All the approvals should be taken prior to the intended actions. Only in the rarest of rare case(s), such ex-post facto approval shall be allowed. All concerned are directed to cease the practice of taking ex-post facto sanctions immediately and no case of ex-post facto approval will be entertained,'' the order read.

