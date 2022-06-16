Left Menu

Delhi chief secretary asks govt departments not to seek ex-post facto approvals

Only in the rarest of rare cases, such ex-post facto approval shall be allowed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:56 IST
Delhi chief secretary asks govt departments not to seek ex-post facto approvals
Representative Image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked government departments not to seek ex-post facto approvals for matters or cases and has also directed them to take approvals prior to intended actions, according to an official order.

The order also said ex-post facto approval will only be allowed in the rarest of rare cases.

Ex-post facto approvals are permissions that are granted after a project or an action is initiated or completed.

The order said during a meeting of senior officers on May 27 chaired by Kumar, the chief secretary said matters and cases should not be put up by departments for seeking ex-post facto approval.

''All the approvals should be taken prior to the intended actions. Only in the rarest of rare case(s), such ex-post facto approval shall be allowed. All concerned are directed to cease the practice of taking ex-post facto sanctions immediately and no case of ex-post facto approval will be entertained,'' the order read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022