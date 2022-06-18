Left Menu

Teaching-learning workload of permanent faculty must adhere to UGC norms: DU to HoDs

They make ad hoc teachers do the work of NAAC/timetable. They also make ill ad hoc teachers come to the college, he claimed in a Facebook post.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 17:46 IST
The Delhi University has asked the heads of various departments to ensure that the teaching-learning workload of all permanent faculty members adheres to the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

In a letter dated June 16, the assistant registrar of the university also asked the departments to make sure that the requirement for an ad hoc or guest faculty must be supported by timetable and teaching-learning workload of permanent faculty members.

According to an academic council member, the step was taken as several permanent faculty members make ad hoc teachers take their classes.

According to provisions of clause 15 of the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018, the workload of the teachers in full employment should not be less than forty hours a week for thirty working weeks in an academic year.

The teacher must be available for at least five hours daily in the university/college, according to the norms.

''All the permanent faculty members in your department/centre must ensure that their direct teaching-learning workload shall be in accordance with the (UGC) provisions,'' read the letter.

Further, the letter mentioned that any requirement for an ad hoc or guest faculty must be supported by a timetable and teaching-learning workload of permanent faculty members.

Meanwhile, assistant professor at DU Manoj Kumar lauded the step, saying it will bring to an end the ill treatment being meted out to ad hoc teachers.

''After promotion, some permanent faculty members take fewer classes. They make ad hoc teachers do the work of NAAC/timetable. They also make ill ad hoc teachers come to the college,'' he claimed in a Facebook post.

