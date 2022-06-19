Left Menu

DU VC forms committee to identify 'unused space' in varsity

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted a six-member committee to identify unused space in the faculties, departments and centres of the varsity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:45 IST
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted a six-member committee to identify ''unused space'' in the faculties, departments and centres of the varsity. The Space Audit committee headed by Director, South Delhi Campus, Prakash Singh will identify spaces that have been lying vacant for the last three years and frame a policy for their allocation.

''Chancellor has constituted a Space Audit Committee to identity unused space in the Faculties, Departments and Centres of the University, which is not been used from last three years be treated as unused space and frame a policy for allocation of space,'' the notification issued by Joint Registrar (Estate) on Friday, read. Besides Prakash Singh, other members of the committee include Estate Officer, Joint Dean (Colleges), Department of Chemistry Professor SK Awasthi, Chief Engineer and Joint Registrar (Estate).

